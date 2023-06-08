The University of Wyoming and Central Wyoming College recently received a $1.3 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant as part of a five-year regional initiative to strengthen local food systems.
The project, titled the Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regional Food Business Center, aims to support and collaborate with Wyoming’s farmers, ranchers and value-added food processors to develop and strengthen local food systems.
The center will focus on expanding animal processing capacity, helping local food entrepreneurs scale up their operations and investing in right-sized infrastructure.
The initiative is led by Colorado State University and Oregon State University; other regional partners are based in Idaho, Montana and Washington. Wyoming’s steering committee includes members of the Wyoming Business Council, Small Business Development Centers, Intertribal Agriculture Council and Wyoming small business owners.
To learn more about the Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regional Food Business Center, contact Anders Van Sandt at avansand@uwyo.edu or Melissa Hemken at mhemken@cwc.edu. To sign up for the Center’s newsletter, visit https://bit.ly/food-business-newsletter.
