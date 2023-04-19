A grassfire broke out 2 miles east of Sharon, Oklahoma, at 3 p.m. on April 19. According to Marty Logan or News 9 in Oklahoma City, Woodward and Sharon fire units are protecting a structure—formerly the KWIK Rentals building—near the fire. The Oklahoma Forestry has dispatched fire units and bull dozers to aid in putting the fire out. Those close to the scene say the flames are building due to high wind speeds. Woodward County deputies are blocking the road and motorists are encouraged to stay away from the area.
The U.S. National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, had issued a “Red Flag Warning” for Wednesday, April 19, in anticipation of extreme fire danger due to winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts of up to 40 miles per hour. The humidity was only 5% and temperatures were in the upper 80’s and low 70’s, making the possibility of wildfires more likely.
Lacey Vilhauer can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lvilhauer@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.