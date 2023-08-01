For brothers Josh and Logan Hering, student workers at Oklahoma State University’s Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center, involvement in the meat industry represents generations of family tradition. Fortunately, the American Association of Meat Processors provides opportunities for a rising generation of leaders in the meat and poultry industry.
Joshua and Logan Hering are involved in their family’s plant, Ralph’s Packing Company, and have been selected as two of four finalists to participate in the Youth Ambassador Competition at the annual AAMP Convention, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Josh Hering, a meat and food science freshman, said the youth programs teach younger adults about the meat industry.
“It was a great deal to be a part of this program and I had lots of fun,” he said. “I hope we can keep this program going and get more people involved in this industry and association.”
Together, the brothers own and operate J&L Farms, managing their own herd of Red Angus cattle and various breeds of pigs.
Logan Hering, an agribusiness freshman, said working at FAPC is an opportunity to develop skills as a meat cutter.
“I have learned a lot over the past month of working at FAPC and plan on furthering my skills as a meat cutter as the year progresses,” he said. “The AAMP Youth Ambassador Program is a new initiative to get the youth more involved in what we do, which is to help small meat processing companies.”
Joel Jackson, meat pilot plant manager, said Josh and Logan Hering’s involvement in the family business at Ralph’s Packing Company made it an easy decision to recruit them to work at FAPC.
“Since starting work at FAPC earlier this summer, they have demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and are quickly becoming an integral part of the Cowboy Meats team,” Jackson said. “I congratulate them on their achievements and acknowledgment from the American Association of Meat Processors and look forward to working alongside Josh and Logan to see their continued success at OSU.”
Roy Escoubas, FAPC director, said the student workers at FAPC are an invaluable resource to the day-to-day operations at the facility.
"Josh and Logan are motivated and dependable workers,” Escoubas said. “I am very pleased to have these young men working at FAPC because they inspire others to achieve excellence.”
The upcoming AAMP contest involves an application, an interview with a panel of judges and judged events at the 2023 American Convention of Meat Processors and Suppliers’ Exhibition. This event features activities for youth to become a part of the meat and poultry industry and engage with their peers.
The winner of the Youth Ambassador Competition will participate in AAMP events and receive a customized frock, belt buckle and $500 scholarship award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.