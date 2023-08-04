For many, Dr. R.C. Trotter is synonymous with Roundup Rodeo.
A family physician in Dodge City, Kansas, for four decades, Trotter has built a medical practice, raised a family and been a major influence on folks around him. While doing so, he shared his passions with those closest to him, and he will pass along a legacy for generations to follow.
“My son, Gavyn, is going to be 10, and his goal is to be president of Dodge City Roundup Rodeo,” said Trotter’s oldest daughter, Shannon Hare. “He’s written it down multiple times. You know you’re leaving a legacy and presenting it to your grandkids when that’s what they talk about.”
Trotter has done that and more over the years with Roundup.
Trotter is retiring after 20 years leading a group that has dedicated itself to producing one of the best professional rodeos in North America.
In all, he has committed 40 years of his life to Kansas’ biggest rodeo, a staple of the Dodge City Days celebration. His first 20 years was as a volunteer doctor on site.
“I was trained in sports medicine and saw the need for a physician at the rodeo,” Trotter said. “For the first four years, I bought my own ticket and hung out with the EMTs.”
In time, a small building was erected to help treat cowboys, cowgirls and others that needed a physician’s care; it’s still in use today. By the early 2000s, Trotter was asked to be an officer with Roundup, and by 2003, he had the reins in his hands.
His kids watched it growing up, and now his grandchildren are seeing the benefits to hard work and fortitude.
“His drive and his passion are really what makes him special,” Hare said. “He puts everything into rodeo, especially Roundup Rodeo. It became his passion. He got involved through sports medicine, and then he just wanted to see it grow. It was so neat to watch it.”
Trotter founded Family Practice Associates of Western Kansas 40 years ago, and it remains the oldest independent medical practice in Dodge City. As a man who feeds off his passions, treating patients and caring for others remains a vital part of who he is and what he’s about.
From watching him dodge livestock while rushing into the arena to treat an injured contestant to seeing their father in the clown act, there are memories the Trotter kids will have for a lifetime.
For Hare, it comes down to seeing her dad ride in the grand entry and wave at his clan, knowing they were sharing in the adventure as much as he was. Each has something special to hold onto as they watch their doctor dad ride off into the sunset.
Roundup will carry on for years to come because of the foundation R.C. Trotter built in his 40 years with the organization.
