The 69th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, the largest event of its kind in the nation, is Aug. 7 to 9 and registration is open. More than 1,900 cattle producers are expected at the Texas A&M University campus.
“This year’s Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course will once again be covering basic beef cattle production information as well as new advanced technologies that are on the horizon,” said Jason Cleere, Ph.D., conference coordinator and AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist in the Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station.
Both in-person and online attendance is being offered. The cost is $260 for in-person attendance and $160 for online if registered by July 21. A $40 late registration fee will be charged after that date. To register, go to tx.ag/BCSC23Reg or call 979-845-6931 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.