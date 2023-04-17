Ag Economic Dialogues was created to assist farmers and ranchers in making the best and most profitable decisions for their operations. Each month, several topics will be covered during a free, 1-hour webinar which begins at 10 a.m. CST. Producers can engage with our experts from the comfort and convenience of their own chair, tractor or combine.
Online registration is required so participants can receive the link to join the Zoom meeting. Register on Eventbrite at bit.ly/3mjdDi9 or ontact Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension livestock business management field specialist, at 605-782-3290 or Heather.Gessner@sdstate.edu.
