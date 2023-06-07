South Dakota State University Extension has a tradition of meeting people where they are—from visiting farmers and ranchers in their own fields to hosting online webinars accessible from anywhere with Wi-Fi. So it makes sense that as podcasts continue to grow in popularity, SDSU Extension is willing to meet listeners there, too.
There are now three SDSU Extension podcasts: “Streamlines,” a deep dive into water management and its effects on South Dakota agriculture; “CattleHQ,” for cow-calf producers; and “Home Starts Here,” a showcase of South Dakotans at work in their home communities. Visit bit.ly/3qgAOLz to subscribe to Streamlines. To subscribe to CattleHQ, visit bit.ly/43bS8Qw. Go to bit.ly/3oKYFCu to subscribe to Home Starts Here.
