An opportunity was offered to area high school students to take part in a welding class this summer. Chuck Hatzenbuehler, an American Welding Society certified welding inspector and educator, who is employed by Reinke Manufacturing Co., also teaches a welding course at Deshler Public Schools during the school year, will be teaching the welding class that began on June 8 and concludes on July 18.
The curriculum offered is built around the AWS standards. Gas metal arc welding, spray transfer and oxygen-fuel cutting are all being taught during this course.
Participating schools include Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Meridian, Lawrence-Nelson, Superior, and Thayer Central. Students that successfully pass the class will be awarded $500.
