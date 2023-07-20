The sixth annual Ranch Horse Program will kick off the Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, BCSC, activities on Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Thomas G. Hildebrand, DVM ’56 Equine Complex, 3240 F and B Road, College Station.
The horse program is free to all BCSC participants or is available for $60 at the door for nonparticipants. To register for the Ranch Horse Program, go to tx.ag/RanchHorseReg.
The Ranch Horse Program will include presentations on nutrition considerations for the ranch horse, health management, saddle fitting, and Kelli Brown of the RA Brown Ranch will discuss the management and future direction of their horse herd.
Participants will spend the afternoon in the arena at a “Horsemanship for Stockmanship” clinic with Curt Pate. For more than a decade, Pate has been conducting demonstrations and clinics on stockmanship, colt starting, horsemanship and safety.
