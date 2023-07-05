Applications for paddlefish snagging permits will be accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission until July 14.
Mail applications must be received by Game and Parks’ Lincoln office by 5 p.m. CST on July 14, while online applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. CST on July 14.
Two anglers may submit a joint application, but the applicants must both be residents or both be nonresidents. The lowest preference point total between the two applicants will be used in the draw.
An angler must be 12 years old by Oct. 1, 2023, to be eligible to apply for a snagging permit.
Permits will be awarded through a random drawing based on angler preference points.
Drawing results will be available by July 20. Applicants supplying email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Others should monitor their status online. Successful applicants will have until Aug. 5 to complete the purchase of awarded permits.
For more information, including an application form, read the 2023 Nebraska Fishing Guide a OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides-maps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.