The Oklahoma Panhandle State University Shooting Sports Team has once again proven their mettle as they claimed victory at the Salt Creek Shootout in Shidler, Oklahoma. The team showcased their exceptional skills in shooting clays, securing the coveted title of overall collegiate champions.
The Salt Creek Shootout drew top-tier collegiate teams including competitors such as Oklahoma State University and Kansas State University. Demonstrating unparalleled precision and skill, the OPSU Shooting Sports Team outshined their opponents in shooting clays with 15 points, whereas OSU had 12 and Kansas State had 9.
The OPSU Shooting Sports Team won the collegiate cup, a $2,500 cash prize, and the recognition to hang their flag. As the previous year's victors, Kansas State University's flag was taken down and replaced with the flag of Oklahoma Panhandle State University. The OPSU flag now proudly flutters high, symbolizing the team's exceptional achievements and setting the tone for future competitions.
Shooting Sports Head Coach Tell Dixon stated, “I am proud of our team and this success of winning the Salt Creek Shootout. This victory is a testament to their talent and the immense potential of the OPSU Shooting Sports program.”
“The Shooting Sports team has shown tremendous success this year with a National Champion in Division 4 Skeet and now having beat two of the top college shooting sports teams. I am proud of the hard work put in by this team and the leadership of Mr. Dixon,” said Dr. Julie Dinger, OPSU president.
For more information on the OPSU Shooting Sports Team, please email Tell Dixon at tell.dixon@opsu.edu.
