The Oklahoma Wheat Commission will hold an election to fill the District 3 board seat opening. The election will be at 1 p.m. on May 3 at the Old Canadian County Fair Grounds Education Building, 220 N. Country Club Road, El Reno.
District 3 consists of Beckham, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Kingfisher, Roger Mills and Washita counties.
All wheat producers within District 3 boundaries who are actively engaged in wheat production, have marketed wheat, and have paid a check-off fee and left that fee with the commission for the current year are eligible to vote. It will be the responsibility of the producer to prove his eligibility to vote by providing a dated grain elevator receipt including the producer’s name and amount of wheat sold, and a driver’s license or some other form of identification.
Candidates wishing to run in the election must be at least 25 years old, a resident of Oklahoma, engaged in growing wheat in the district in the state for at least five years and must derive a substantial portion of his or her income from growing wheat. Lunch will be provided beginning at noon, by the Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association, during the CEU course and prior to the election, which will begin promptly at 1 p.m. Every wheat producer in the district is urged to participate in this important election. For further information or to attend the meeting contact Kyle Worthington, OSU Canadian County Extension, at 405-262-0155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.