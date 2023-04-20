Oklahoma State University’s Pesticide Safety Education Program will partner with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry to host two unwanted pesticide disposal days in McAlester on April 25, and Kingfisher April 27.
The events will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southeast Expo Center, 4500 West, 4500 US-270 in McAlester and the Kingfisher County Fairgrounds, 300 S. 13th St., in Kingfisher.
Farmers, ranchers, applicators, pesticide dealers and homeowners may bring up to 2,000 pounds of pesticides to the drop-off sites for proper disposal at no charge. A fee is required if bringing more than 2,000 pounds of pesticides.
Pesticide dealers are asked to preregister through the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program at bit.ly/3mnjbrL because of the potential for large quantities of pesticides coming in from multiple dealers. Applicators and agricultural producers are not required to preregister. Paint, batteries, oil or fertilizer will not be accepted.
For more information, visit the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program website or contact Charles Luper, OSU Extension associate, at 405-744-5808.
