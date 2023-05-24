Pecan growers are invited to three days of learning, networking and fun at the annual Oklahoma Pecan Growers Association Conference and Trade Show June 1 to 3 at Tulsa’s Cox Business Convention Center.
The event brings together industry professionals and vendors from across Oklahoma. Pre-registration via bit.ly/432yW71 is due by May 24, is $125 for OPGA members and $175 for non-members. On-site registration will be available during the event. Private pesticide applicator CEUs are available for some of the workshops.
The conference will feature several educational sessions geared toward all pecan producers, from novice to seasoned growers, said Becky Carroll, Oklahoma State University Extension fruit and pecan specialist.
For additional information about the OPGA Conference and Trade Show, contact Carroll at 405-744-6139 or becky.carroll@okstate.edu.
