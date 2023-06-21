Forty-six county Farm Bureaus and four county Women’s Leadership Committees across the state along with Oklahoma Farm Bureau donated nearly $20,000 to food banks, food pantries, meal assistance programs and after school programs in Oklahoma.
The OKFB Community Food Assistance Matching Program, which is in its third year, connects county Farm Bureaus with their communities through donations to local food assistance programs, and OKFB matches up to $100 for each county donation—doubling the impact of the gift.
County Farm Bureaus that donated to local food banks include Adair, Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Greer, Jackson, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer, Leflore, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mayes, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Stephens, Texas, Tillman, Washington, Washita and Woodward.
Comanche County WLC, Creek County WLC, Garfield County WLC and Noble County WLC also participated in the matching program.
The program serves as an opportunity for farmers and ranchers to help members of their local communities through the very products our state’s agriculturalists grow and raise each and every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.