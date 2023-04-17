Oklahoma is inching closer to bringing all of Oklahoma online with broadband connections. Officials have announced they are working toward a goal of 98% broadband connectivity by 2028.
Funding for installing broadband across the state comes in part from federal funding received in December 2022. This funding was devoted to improving internet access across rural Oklahoma over the next five years.
It is a waiting game for many who have little or no broadband connectivity, but the Oklahoma Broadband Office is asking Oklahomans to check the Federal Communications Commission National broadband map for inaccuracies. The FCC broadband map is misleading and shows a much higher percentage of connectivity for Oklahoma than is actually available. The OBO is working to challenge the data from the map to secure more federal funds for the broadband cause. To check your availability, visit www.oklahoma.gov/broadband.html or contact the OBO for the office to submit a challenge on your behalf if you do not have internet access.
Lacey Vilhauer can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lvilhauer@hpj.com.
