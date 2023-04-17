Oklahoma is inching closer to bringing all of Oklahoma online with broadband connections. Officials have announced they are working toward a goal of 95% broadband connectivity by 2028.
According to Tim Allen, director of policy and communications at the Oklahoma Broadband Office, only a fraction of the funding anticipated from the federal government has been received.
"To date, we have received $382 million of an anticipated approximately $1 billion, and those funds were allocated from ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds by the Oklahoma Legislature in June 2022," he said.
