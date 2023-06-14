A Kansas State University graduate student has completed a study on dietary formulation strategies that she says will help to improve sustainability and efficiency in swine production.
Macie Reeb, a research assistant in applied swine nutrition, tested nursery pig diets that included various levels of a novel source of phytase.
Because of limited availability of phosphorus in swine diets, nutritionists often increase inorganic phosphorus to optimize growth and ensure normal bone formation. Phytase is a common feed enzyme used to improve phosphorus digestibility, lower diet costs, and reduce the amount of phosphorus excreted in swine waste.
Reeb said additional research will be needed to test the phytase in diets containing different ingredients than what was used in this trial to ensure it will work with many different diet formulation strategies. Testing the phytase in other phases of production—including sows and finishing pigs—will be needed to confirm its benefits.
