The 2022 Livestock Inspector of the year is David Trujillo. Born and raised in Garfield, Trujillo graduated from Hatch High School in 1982. Prior to his position as District 21 Livestock Inspector with the New Mexico Livestock Board, he worked as a meat processor and manager in Hatch. The NMLB brought Trujillo on in 2001 as a meat inspector for the Meat Inspection Division, and after six years in that position was then transferred as a livestock inspector.
Trujillo is recognized for his instrumental role in livestock evacuation and placement during the Black Fire, named New Mexico’s second largest wildfire that burned over 300,000 acres. New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association looked to David as the lead boots on the ground when coordinating donations of feed to the burn-scarred area. This award is sponsored annually by Sauble Ranch Company in coordination with New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.