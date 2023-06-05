Deadline for submitting nominations is Sept. 15 for the New Mexico Cattle Grower’s Association’s annual New Mexico Livestock Inspector of the Year Award. The award will be presented during the 2023 Annual Joint Stockmen’s Convention Dec. 14 to 16 in Albuquerque.
The New Mexico Livestock Board’s mission is to protect the integrity of New Mexico’s livestock industry. The inspectors continuously patrol and perform inspections around the state to help keep livestock free from disease and safe from theft.
Nominations should include name and address of the inspector, as well as a brief narrative on why the nominee is deserving of the award. Nominations must be received in the NMCGA office by Sept. 15. They should be mailed to New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association, P.O. Box 850, Moriarty, NM 87035; sent via fax to 505-842-1766; or submitted via email to nmcga20@gmail.com.
For more information, contact the NMCGA office at 505-247-0584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.