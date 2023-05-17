The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new rice production program that will aid farmers based on 2022 planted and prevented planted acres. USDA has the authority and funding to provide up to $250 million for this program. Beginning this week, eligible Arkansas rice farmers will receive prefilled applications from the Farm Service Agency.
Once completed, farmers should return their applications and all additional forms to their local FSA county office by July 10. The initial payments will be made at a reduced rate of one cent per pound. If there are any remaining funds, a second payment may be issued to eligible farmers. A prevented planted factor of 60% will be applied if applicable. Additional details can be found at bit.ly/3NU1rzQ.
