Nebraska Extension and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Public Health, have announced dates for the annual “tractor safety” training courses scheduled at sites across Nebraska in early June. Students will complete the first day of the course by attending online training through the eXtension Foundation Campus website.
The required driving test will be offered on June 1 at Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail in Gering. For more information on this class, contact Stacy Brown at sbrown7@unl.edu or 308-632-1480. On June 5 another opportunity to take the driving test will be at Gordon Fairgrounds, 613 E. 3rd Street, Gordon. For more information on this class, contact Marie Nelson at mnelson82@unl.edu or 308-327-2312.
The course costs $35 and includes educational materials, the online learning link, and supplies. Payment will be made at the time of the driving exam. Only checks and cash can be accepted. To register visit go.unl.edu/2023tractorsafety.
