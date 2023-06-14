This year’s stocker-yearling tour, organized by Nebraska Extension, will be near Harrison, Nebraska, and will focus on the Skavdahl ranch, which is run by brothers, Josh and Jud, their dad, Bill and uncles Jim and Charlie. Their family has ranched in Sioux County for generations, and they run cattle from start to finish. Each part of the family has their own operation, but they share labor, equipment and resources.
This year’s tour is June 29 in Harrison. Participants will meet at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, then tour the Skavdahls’ cow-calf operation. That tour will be followed by lunch at the Harrison Fire Hall, sponsored by Merck Animal Health, with presentations about what new implant rules mean for use in stockers, and a producer panel about retaining calves as a stocker operation. The day will finish with a second tour of Skavdahls’ stocker-yearling enterprise near Harrison.
The day’s program is free, but pre-registration is required, for a meal count. Pre-register by June 19 by calling the Sheridan County Extension Office at 308-327-2312. For more information, contact Erin Laborie at 308-268-3105 or erin.laborie@unl.edu or Brent Plugge at 308-236-1235 or brent.plugge@unl.edu.
