The Nebraska Corn Board will meet June 21 at Kappa Ethanol, 15 S. Central Ave., in Kearney.
The meeting is open to the public, providing the opportunity for public comment. The board will conduct regular board business, consider funding requests and set the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.
A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to renee.tichota@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.
