The Nebraska Cattlemen Research and Education Foundation recently announced they are now accepting scholarships applications for the 2023- 2024 academic year from qualified youth in Nebraska with an interest in the beef industry.
The prestigious Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship awards a $10,000 scholarship to an outstanding college junior, senior or graduate- level student. Eligible students must be residents of Nebraska and be enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry- related degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.