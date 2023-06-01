The National Bison Association, in cooperation with 777 Bison Ranch and the Dakota Territories Buffalo Association, will hold its first of three regional summer conferences in 2023. The setting for this event will be the 777 Bison Ranch near Hermosa, South Dakota, on June 17.
The field day will be on the prairie where the Hillenbrand family has been raising bison for over 30 years. It is located in southwestern South Dakota, where the landscape is comprised of mixed, short grass prairie. The 777 Bison Ranch raises its animals holistically, sustainably, and humanely. It has a strong belief to care for the land, plants, and the wildlife in the same manner. Using holistic management has helped managers to set goals and achieve them.
Leaders in holistic management and bison restoration from across the continent are scheduled to present, including Liz Riffle, Glenn Plumb and Cody Smith. The event will lead with gathering at the host hotel, the Ramkota, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Friday night. All day Saturday will be ranch time, featuring field sessions that will cover an array of topics including how to utilize bison as a tool in regenerating healthy soils and grasslands, while sequestering carbon and adding value to your farm or ranch.
Registration is currently open for this event, and is only $150 per person and includes all meals. Please register online at bisoncentral.com/nba-conferences/.
