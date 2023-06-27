The annual Mizzou Pest Management Field Day will be July 6 at the University of Missouri Bradford Research Farm near Columbia.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and MU Extension state weed scientist Kevin Bradley delivers opening comments at 8:30 a.m. Morning events include wagon tours with stops featuring presentations of research results by university scientists, including state Extension plant pathologist Mandy Bish and new Extension soybean agronomist Andre Reis.
Lunch will be served at noon, after which attendees can view plots showcasing herbicide treatments and weed management programs for use in corn and soybean.
Registration is $20 and includes lunch and refreshments. To register, contact Bradley at 573-882-4039 or bradleyke@missouri.edu by June 30.
CEU credits will be awarded for certified crop advisers.
The MU Bradford Research Farm is at 4968 Rangeline Road, Columbia.
