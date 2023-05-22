University of Missouri Extension has published a summary of custom rates for farm services in Missouri based on a statewide online survey and solicitations by Extension specialists.
MU Extension asked farmers, agribusiness firms and land improvement contractors to provide rates they charged or paid in 2022 for custom services, minus the cost of materials applied.
Although still a popular Extension guide, fewer people are responding to this survey when it is taken every three years.
The rates in the guide reflect each respondent’s judgment of a “normal” job, without additional charges including field work, planting, fertilizer and chemical application, harvesting and hauling row crops, harvesting and hauling hay, earth moving and heavy equipment jobs.
The custom rates reported in the guide are often used to begin negotiations between two parties for fieldwork activities. They should not be used to establish the price but rather to get an idea of what charges are reasonable, said Ray Massey.
Custom Rates for Farm Services in Missouri is available for free download at www.extension.missouri.edu/g302.
