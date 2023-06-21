Missouri farmers have a new tool to alert them to insects, crop diseases and other important information from University of Missouri Extension specialists.
MU Extension specialists launched the Mizzou Crop & Pest Text Alert system in response to their clients’ desire for an easy way to get important, timely information in the field.
When farmers sign up, they’ll receive pertinent texts, including insect and disease alerts, emergency pesticide label changes, reminders for the pest management field day and other events, links to Mizzou Crop & Pest newsletters and new resources as they become available.
Sign up for text alerts at bit.ly/3Jd3Ulx.
