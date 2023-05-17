Continuing the focus on expanding value-added agriculture opportunities and highlighting the diversity in Montana’s agricultural ecosystem, Director Christy Clark and representatives from the Montana Department of Agriculture took to Big Fork, Montana, where they visited Whistling Andy Distillery and the Montana Ranch to highlight their impact on Montana agriculture as well as welcome a trade team delegation of cattle producers from Argentina.
Whistling Andy Distillery, located just off Highway 35 in Big Fork, opened its doors on New Year’s Day in 2010, marking the opening of Montana’s oldest operational distillery. Whistling Andy boasts some of Montana’s finest handcrafted spirits using select local grains, local cherries, and true first cut cane sugar.
While in Big Fork, Clark welcomed cattle producers from Argentina to Big Fork’s Montana Ranch, who have been touring the state as part of a Montana Department of Agriculture Cattle Genetics Trade Mission.
The Montana Ranch is located at the base of the Swan Mountains in the Flathead Valley just northeast of Flathead Lake in northwest Montana. The breeding program at Montana Ranch is directed and driven by hard data stemming directly from real world ranches, feedlots and packinghouses.
