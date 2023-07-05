Thirty-six youths from across Missouri recently attended the 2023 State 4-H Poultry Day at the University of Missouri Animal Science Research Center in Columbia.
Competitions included a poultry judging contest, quiz bowl, egg demonstration contest, photo contest and dozen egg contest.
“The State 4-H Poultry Day provides youth with the opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge in cutting-edge industry practices as well as basic poultry knowledge to help them succeed in their projects,” said Maria Calvert, MU Extension state 4-H agriculture educator.
Furthermore, 4-H members gained skills in grading eggs and poultry carcasses, identifying poultry cuts and selection of quality live poultry, all while networking with youths from around the state who shared similar interests, Calvert said.
In the dozen egg contest, the top competitor was Kaitlynn Murphy, Callaway County. In the photo contest, Judd Lawason of Cedar County placed first, Cooper Stratton of Jasper County placed second and Brooke Jackson of Scotland County placed third.
For the egg demonstration contest, the top three juniors were Madisyn Suess, Cole County; Kasen Ahrens, Cape Girardeau County; and Josie Schulte, Osage County.
The top junior quiz bowl team included Ambrose Hill, Cooper Stratton, Ellie Stratton and Grant Hill. The top senior quiz bowl team included Sadie Jackson, Kade Sallee, Brison Aughinbaugh and Chris Whitehead.
