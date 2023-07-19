The deadline is approaching for the Missouri Junior Cattlemen’s Youth Industry Tour Aug. 25 to 27. The program is limited to the first 50 applicants. The deadline for submitting an application is Aug. 1. All participants must be a freshman in high school to 21 years of age.
The annual tour rotates to different regions of the state. The 2023 tour will take place in north central Missouri. Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Manager of Membership Courtney Collins said the program provides a hands-on learning opportunity to engage with cattle producers from every facet of the beef industry.
“This is a unique opportunity for the youth of Missouri to step out of the box and experience the diverse segments of the agricultural industry,” said Collins. “Participants will create long-lasting friendships with others in the cattle business that will benefit them greatly for years to come.”
To sign up, visit www.mocattle.org under the Junior program tab on the MCA website. Fill out and mail or email the application. The program is open to new and existing MJCA members.
