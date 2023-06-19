Mary Powell of Longton, Kansas, and Kye Rieff of Diamond, Missouri, claimed the titles of champion cowboy poets in the humorous and serious poem categories, respectively, at the 2023 Kansas Cowboy Poetry Contest. The finals of the Kansas contest were recently held in Manhattan.
Rieff placed first in the serious poetry category and Powell placed third. Powell placed first in the humorous category and Rieff placed third. Scott Wiswell, Valley Center, Kansas, placed second in both of those categories, respectively. They were among 12 contestants who advanced to the finals by qualifying at the previous regional contests in Hays and Fredonia. “This year we had Kansas, Missouri, and Texas represented in our 17 entries,” said poetry contest chair Ron Wilson of the Lazy T Ranch near Manhattan.
State champions in each category received the Saddlejack Bradrick Award, the coveted Governor’s Buckle, gift certificates from leading western wear stores, free membership in the International Western Music Association-Kansas Chapter, and two tickets to the Symphony in the Flint Hills.
The cowboy poets were evaluated by a panel of celebrity judges, including former Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss, State Representative Kenny Titus, Manhattan City Mayor Mark Hatesohl, and Janet Bailey, President and CEO of the Kansas Dairy Association. Musical entertainment was provided by Jeff Davidson and Brad Hamilton.
State contest committee members include: Orin Friesen, President, International Western Music Association-Kansas chapter, Benton; Jeff Davidson, Eureka; Brad Hamilton, Hoyt; Martha Farrell, Towanda; and Ron Wilson, Manhattan. For more information, visit www.cowboypoetrycontest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.