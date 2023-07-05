Experts with Oklahoma State University Extension are gearing up to teach Oklahomans about the ins and outs of growing hops and grapes.
The Growing Hops and Grapes in Oklahoma Field Day will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on July 20 at the Cimarron Valley Research Station, 1003 E. 104th St, Perkins, Oklahoma.
Prospective hop and grape growers, home brewers, microbrewery owners and those interested in trellising and specialty crops should plan to attend. The field day is free but registration at bit.ly/3NsEOQR is required by July 17. For more information about the Growing Hops and Grapes in Oklahoma Field Day, please contact Becky Carroll, OSU Extension fruit and pecan specialist, at 405-744-6139 or becky.carroll@okstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.