Fourteen scholarships have been awarded by the Kansas Horse Council Foundation. Planning futures working with horses, recipients were honored by the Kansas Horse Council at a recent banquet in Manhattan.
Justine Staten, KHC executive director, and Kallie Emig, KHC president, recognized horse accomplishments and future objectives of the honorees, including Courtney Clinesmith, Cimmaron; Chancy Johnson, White City; Taylor “Tee” Koch, Clyde; Kelli Kychick, Topeka; Alyssa “Ally” Leslie, Inman; Emily Stamper, Plainville; Alexis “Lexi” Studebaker, Harveyville; Talor Sutton, Topeka.
Additional recipients unable to attend the banquet were Aubrey Gerdes, Alexa Gerdes, Caitlyn Champagne, Morgan Clinesmith, Cash Fuesz, and Rileigh Holcomb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.