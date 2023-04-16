Officials with a statewide network that has provided unbiased, research based information on issues important to Kansans for 108 years are reaching out to learn more about how the organization can best serve residents of the state.
Kansas State University Research and Extension has released a public survey to ask current and prospective users about their information needs. Gregg Hadley, director of Extension, said the brief survey will inform the organization’s efforts to provide education and information in every Kansas county.
“The services we provide are designed to improve Kansans’ lives and communities through education and engagement,” Hadley said. “The results of this survey will help our dedicated Extension specialists, agents and researchers provide information and assistance that best meet the needs of our K-State Research and Extension users.”
K-State Research and Extension has offices in every Kansas county, including extension agents and others who provide information and programs specific to local needs.
Any Kansas resident over age 18 is eligible to take the survey in English at surveymonkey.com/r/ST2ZLM5 or in Spanish at surveymonkey.com/r/ SRH9W59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.