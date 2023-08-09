The 2023 annual field day at Iowa State University’s McNay Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm will be held Aug. 23 at the farm located southwest of Chariton. The program is free and open to the public, and no preregistration is required. ISU extension field agronomist Clarabell Probasco said the program has a wide array of topics that will provide valuable insight to livestock and crop farmers.
“Attendees will learn the latest updates on research-based information and hear what cropping and forage outlooks for the fall are shaping up to be,” she said. "We're also offering corn nitrate testing at the end of the day."
Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. and the program opens at 4 p.m. with a research farm update by farm co-manager Logan Wallace.
Program topics, speakers and their affiliations follow.
• Iowa Beef Center Updates by Randie Culbertson, ISU extension cow-calf specialist.
• SmartFeed System Studies by Beth Reynolds, Iowa Beef Center program specialist.
• Swath Grazing by Garland Dahlke, Iowa Beef Center research scientist.
• Rathbun Watershed Update, Project Funding, & Programs by Velvet Buckingham and Brian DeMoss, Iowa NRCS environmental specialists.
• 60-in Corn with Interseeded Cover Crops by Mike Witt, ISU extension field agronomist.
• Fall Forage and Crop Update by Chris Clark, ISU extension beef specialist, and Probasco, ISU extension field agronomist.
For the nitrate testing, farmers are encouraged to bring two or three sample plants from the field they'd like checked. See event details at bit.ly/3YhSwLK.
A free ribeye steak sandwich meal will be provided during the program. The McNay Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm is located at 45249 170th Avenue, Chariton. Directions will be posted near the farm.
For more information, contact Probasco by phone at 641-664-2730 or by email at caknapp@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.