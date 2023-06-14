The 2023 Iowa Swine Day program will provide widely regarded speakers who will share information on topics vital to today's pork producer. From the morning plenary session to the four category-specific concurrent sessions in the afternoon, a wealth of knowledge and experience will be available.
The 12th annual event will be held June 29, at the Scheman Building on the Iowa State University campus in Ames. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $65 and students can attend at no charge if they register by midnight, June 22. Walk-in registration is not accepted.
The full program, information, registration forms and information and directions to the venue are available on the Iowa Swine Day conference website at aep.iastate.edu/iowaswineday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.