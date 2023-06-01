A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. June 8 to announce the full results of the 2022 Iowa Farmland Ownership Tenure Survey conducted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The conference will take place in Room 0008 of Curtiss Hall, located on the Iowa State campus in Ames. Wendong Zhang, associate professor of economics, will head the news conference and announce the 2022 findings.
A YouTube livestream of the conference will be available at go.iastate.edu/L45MOR for those unable to attend in person. The full results of the survey will be available on the CARD website at card.iastate.edu after the conference.
The Iowa Farmland Ownership Tenure Survey is mandated by the State of Iowa and has been conducted every five years since the 1980s. The survey allows policymakers and researchers to track ownership and leasing trends in Iowa farmland.
