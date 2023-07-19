Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting multiple farmland leasing meetings during July and August at various times and locations throughout the state.
Core components of the 2023 program will be land values and cash rent trends, land ownership and tenure, methods for determining a fair rental rate, the latest legal updates that impact farm leases and land ownership, and communication between tenants and landowners.
A 100-page workbook to complement the program topics includes resources regarding land leasing agreements such as surveys, sample written lease agreement and termination forms, along with many other publications.
A listing of the ISU Extension and Outreach county offices hosting meetings is available online at bit.ly/3NIq14J.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the location they plan to attend, walk-in attendants may have higher registration costs. To pre-register, call or email the local county Extension office host site.
Two virtual options are offered this year, a northeast Iowa focused webinar, along with a statewide webinar. Paid registrations have access to the live event, webinar recording and electronic version of the 100-page workbook. The northeast Iowa webinar will be held Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon and registration is available at bit.ly/3rncAQn. The statewide webinar is Aug. 29, also from 9 a.m. to noon and registration is available at bit.ly/3XMmbvW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.