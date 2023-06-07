Farmers and farm businesses in southeastern Iowa are invited to join Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association for the summer field day at 1 p.m. June 21 at the Iowa State University Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Sessions will include a research update, a Mung bean breeding report, double cropping discussion, corn disease prediction, and using drones for crop spraying and field mapping.
Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m. Certified crop advisers can earn 1.5 crop management and 0.5 pest management CCA credits.
For more information, contact ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomists Rebecca Vittetoe at 319-653-4811 or rka8@iastate.edu, Virgil Schmitt at 563-263-5701 or vschmitt@iastate.edu or Clarabell Probasco at 641-664-2730 or caknapp@iastate.edu.
