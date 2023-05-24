Warm, but wet, weather meant Iowa farmers had just 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 14, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Eighty-six percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted, eight days ahead of last year and one week ahead of the 5-year average. Thirty-five percent of the corn crop has emerged, 6 days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the average. One-fifth of Iowa’s expected soybean crop was planted during the week ending May 14 for a total of 69% planted, just over a week ahead of both last year and the average. Nineteen percent of soybeans have emerged, nine days ahead of last year and five days ahead of normal. Nearly all the oat crop has been planted with 83% emerged, 9 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. The first oat condition rating of the season was 1% very poor, 2% poor, 20% fair, 64% good and 13% excellent.
Hay condition improved to 72% good to excellent. Pasture condition jumped to 53% good to excellent. Reports of livestock turned out to pasture and grazing were received.
