Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig reminds eligible farm owners to apply for the 2023 Century and Heritage Farm Program through June 1.
To apply, download the program application on the Department’s website at bit.ly/42jEeLH. Please complete the application and return it to:
Century and Heritage Farm Program
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
Wallace State Office Building
502 E. Ninth St.
Des Moines, IA 50319
You may also send a written request for an application to the address above, or contact Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or kelley.reece@iowaagriculture.gov.
