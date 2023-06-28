The University of Wyoming Extension and Wyoming Wool Initiative have partnered with the Wyoming Wool Growers Association to provide programing on the science, art and practice of Wyoming sheep and wool production. UW Extension programs will be held in Kemmerer on June 30 and July 1 at the inaugural Wyoming Sheep and Wool Festival.
Programs will take place at the South Lincoln Training and Events Center and the Kemmerer Downtown Triangle.
Participants will also have the opportunity to bid on high-quality fleeces in the silent auction. For information on buying or consigning fleeces to the auction, contact Lindsay Conley-Stewart at lstewar9@uwyo.edu.
More information about the festival can be found at wyomingsheepandwoolfestival.com.
