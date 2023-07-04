The South Dakota State Fair Foundation is excited to announce the Huron Community Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to the ‘Raise The SHED’ Fundraising Campaign. The SHED will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron and serve as a multi-purpose facility, including a show arena and educational center. The indoor educational center will provide a place for interactive learning about the sheep industry, opportunities in agriculture, and our state’s rich agricultural history.
The fundraising goal is $3 million. The total project cost is approximately $8 million.
For additional information about the project or questions about the ‘Raise The SHED’ campaign, please contact Peggy Besch, South Dakota state fairgrounds manager at 605-353-7340 or peggy.besch@state.sd.us.
