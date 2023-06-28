Two one-day grain-grading workshops on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 in Amarillo are open for registration. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host the workshops.
Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the program following from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 6500 W. Amarillo Blvd.
Registration is open to anyone interested in grain grading. The deadline is July 28, and the cost is $100 per participant, which includes lunch. Pre-registration is required, with seating limited to 55 people per day. Register and pay for a workshop at bit.ly/3qCYmu6.
The classes typically fill up quickly, said DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management program specialist in the Texas A&M Department of Agricultural Economics, Amarillo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.