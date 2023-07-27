The horticulture team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will hold the 2023 Fruit and Vegetable Field Day Aug. 8 at Iowa State University’s Horticulture Research Station northeast of Ames.
The annual event will feature various research and demonstration projects on fruit and vegetable production for commercial growers, extension personnel, nonprofit organizations and master gardeners.
The field day will provide an opportunity to observe results and evaluate projects focusing on organic vegetable production, peppers, apples, grapes and beneficial insects.
Ajay Nair, professor in horticulture and extension vegetable production specialist with Iowa State, said the field day will showcase commercial production of vegetable crops that are commonly grown in Iowa and sold through farmers markets, CSAs and wholesale.
Suzanne Slack, assistant professor in horticulture and extension fruit production specialist with Iowa State, said the field day will demonstrate new apple cultivars in a high-density system, wine grape production and grape vine revitalization tactics.
The Horticulture Research Station is located at 55519 170th St., Ames. The field day will run from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and includes a meal.
Registration is free but required for accurate count for food. Register by Aug. 1 using this link: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/vegetablelab/2023-isu-fruit-and-vegetable-field-day.
Funding for the event is provided by USDA NIFA, North Central SARE and IDALS Specialty Crop Block grant. The field day is organized in partnership with Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, Practical Farmers of Iowa and the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture.
Topics will include:
• New apple cultivars;
• Pepper production;
• Sensor based irrigation systems;
• Vineyard (grape vine and grape quality); and
• Honeybees and beneficials.
