Riegel Dairy in Washington, Missouri, will host the Missouri Dairy Summer Social, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 30.
Grade A dairy producers statewide are encouraged to attend this free educational event, says Reagan Bluel, University of Missouri Extension dairy specialist and educational director of Missouri Dairy.
Recognized as a leading producer in the state, Riegel Dairy uses technology to help manage its herd of 780 lactating Holsteins, Bluel says.
At the Summer Social, Ted Patterson will present “Predicting fresh cow problems in the dry period.” Erica Varner, of PhiBro, will talk on “Supporting a smooth transition using Animate.” There will also be a farm tour and lunch.
RSVP to Bluel at 417-772-4231 or Reagan@MODairy.org.
