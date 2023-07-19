County and state fairs are around the corner, and food is a main attraction. From vendors and trucks to projects and competitions, Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said knowing how to prevent food safety mishaps is key.
“For any food preparation, always wash your hands before handling food,” Blakeslee said. “Use plastic gloves or utensils to handle ready-to-eat foods.”
Blakeslee recommends wearing closed toe shoes for safety in the case of accidents and securing hair with a hat or other method to keep hair out of food.
Food projects need to be safe for judges to sample, she added.
“There are several ways to check for doneness of baked goods such as the recommended baking time, color, touch, inserting a toothpick and it comes out clean, and using a food thermometer,” Blakeslee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.