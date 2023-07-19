“Livestock and forage producers need education on management strategies to make the farming operation more sustainable in dealing with future droughts,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension livestock field specialist. Furthermore, as farmers are dealing with and recovering from drought it is the best time to discuss and implement these management strategies.
MU Extension ag field specialists are working together to provide a workshop titled “strategies to build a sustainable forage and livestock operation” at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Forest Park Building, 206 East 5th Street, Appleton City, Missouri.
“MU Extension ag field specialist will discuss management strategies for livestock and forage operations to utilize as they deal with and recover from drought,” says Davis. Also, these strategies can build operation sustainability to deal with future droughts. Specific areas that will be covered include cattle nutrition and management, small ruminant nutrition and management, forage management and alternatives, and a market outlook presentation.
To attend the free event register online at shorturl.at/guBC0 by Aug. 1. For all registration questions contact the St. Clair County MU Extension Center at 417-646-2419. For all other questions contact Davis at 417-276-3313 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
